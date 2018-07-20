Sacked Kenya-Re MD reinstated Next Story
Why Justice Lesiit sent Kamande to the gallows Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Amnesty International calls for commuting of Ruth Kamande’s death sentence

By Vincent Kejitan | Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 13:16, Updated July 20th 2018 at 13:31 GMT +3
Ruth Wanjiku Kamande in the dock at Milimani high court in Nairobi. She was found guilty of murdering Farid Mohammed in 2015. [George Njunge/Standard]


Amnesty International-Kenya on Friday expressed its displeasure with the decision by Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit to sentence boyfriend killer Ruth Kamande to death terming it as ‘retrogressive.’

 

ALSO READ: Death sentence for prison beauty queen

In a statement seen by The Standard, the agency’s Executive Director Irungu Houghton noted that the mode of punishment meted on Kamande was cruel.

 

“We are concerned that Kenya continues to use this cruel, inhumane and outdated mode of punishment. This sentence is a blow to Kenya’s progressive record in commuting death sentences to terms of imprisonment,” read the statement in part.

The agency argued that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to warrant a death penalty.

 “There isn’t any credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime any better than other lawful punishments,” said Houghton.

Amnesty International further asked for the immediate commuting of her sentence to life imprisonment to allow for rehabilitation.

While giving her ruling, Justice Lesiit said Kamande deliberately stabbed the deceased and did not appear remorseful in court.

She also cautioned youth that it is best to walk away when a relationship fails instead of taking drastic measures including killing their partners.

ALSO READ: Ex-prison beauty queen sentenced to death

“I want young people to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend even where you feel disappointed or frustrated – don’t do it.

“Instead, it is cool to walk away and thereafter to forgive,” she advised.

The victim’s aunt, Emmah Wanjiku lauded the decision saying: “Anybody who thinks there’s no justice, there’s justice for victims and that’s what we were hoping for today.

“We’re glad that this day came…”

Wanjiku also divulged that Kamande was too controlling over Mohammed and it was sad that she had cut his life short.

“He had just completed his Information Technology course and he had made an effort working part-time to complete his education. He had just started his job when his life was cut short,” she said.

ALSO READ: Don't give me death, prison beauty pleads

RELATED TOPICS:
ruth kamande
ruth kamande sentencing
farid mohammed
death sentence

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Mombasa judge frees man sentenced to death

Convict pleads for chance to preach to court

Convict pleads for chance to preach to court

Death row convict pleads with court to allow him to preach

Death row convict pleads with court to allow him to preach

Noura Hussein: Appeals court overturns death sentence

Noura Hussein: Appeals court overturns death sentence

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited