Ruto allies scuttling war on graft, opposition MPs say

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 20th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

MPs Godfrey Otsosi (Nominated), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Sam Atandi (Alego Usonga) and Caleb Amisi (Saboti) during the press briefing yesterday. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Three Opposition MPs have railed against their colleagues allied to Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly scuttling the war against corruption spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmakers said it was shocking for Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter to defend top Kenya Power bosses charged with corruption against Uhuru’s resolve to slay the dragon.

MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Mark Nyamita (Uriri) and Godfrey Osotsi said Keter has no reason to continue serving in the Cabinet but to resign as he does not support anti-corruption move.

Addressing the press in Parliament Buildings yesterday, the trio further hit out at MPs Nelson Koech (Belgut), Kipsengeret Koros (Soin Sigowet) and David Ole Sankok (nominated) for also pushing to amend the Police Act to end weekend arrests.

The three Jubilee MPs had Wednesday slammed the police and other law enforcing agents and accused them of abusing their powers as they clamp down on high profile corruption suspects just a day after Keter said he "wished he could be the sacrificial lamb" for the charged officers to survive.

The lawmakers said it was unfortunate that some elected leaders were fighting so hard to frame the current purge to appear as targeting members of a particular community.

“The war on corruption was certainly not going to be easy. It was destined to be messy, noisy and with casualties. The corrupt cartels and their surrogates were expected to viciously fight back,” said Nyamita.

The MPs said the same Ruto allies currently out to defend Kenya Power bosses and Keter were the same people who vehemently opposed Uhuru’s order on lifestyle audit on claims that it was targeting Ruto, questioning what they were out to hide.

“Before ink could not dry on that outrageous claim they are back again with another load of bunkum alleging that the war on corruption is targeting one side. Our question to them is, which side they are alluding to?” posed Atandi.

The lawmakers vowed to stop any amendments to stop the police from making arrests on weekends.

“We will not allow them to amend the Police Act. If possible, those charged with corruption should not be granted bail because they end up interfering with evidence,” said Osotsi.

Atandi further asked the President to recall former Kenya Power boss Ben Chumo’s nomination to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Chumo was nominated by Uhuru to chair the commission and is awaiting appointment once Parliament approves him.

The MPs said the only amendment they will push for are those that will strengthen anti-graft agencies as well as give them more powers to deal with criminals and those who abate corruption.