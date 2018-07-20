Drug trafficking: Politicians linked to heroin

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:50 GMT +3

The leaders have been blamed for frustrating war on drugs.

Politicians are among the main obstacles in the fight to stop heroin trafficking, says a report.

According to a European Union-funded report released last month powerful politicians are emerging as lead traffickers of heroin.

The report also indicates that heroin trade and use has hit a new peak in Africa.

“In Kenya, which one could characterise as a market where there is ‘multi-polar competition,’ drug traffickers have either campaigned directly for political office or are often linked to political interests,” states the report.

No names were given by the researchers who indicated that they interviewed several sources including senior Kenya Defence Forces officers and a veteran seafarer last September for the report.

Several players

The report indicates that an estimated 55,000 Kenyans are currently hooked to the drug in Kenya, compared to Tanzania’s 32,000.

It adds that drug was smuggled into the country by several players leading to significant competition.

“Here, no single group dominates,” states the report.

It also outlines how heroin trade has become embedded in local communities and linked to political elites.

The users start out by smoking the drug for recreation before moving on to injecting it as their bodies’ tolerance soars.

The research states that heroin prevalence and trade in Kenya and countries along the Indian Ocean is aided by weak checks and balances.

The report notes that political instability around the Gulf region has pushed the traffickers from using the land route from the drug’s main source, Afghanistan, to using the southern route by sea through South Africa.

The result is that the drug has been readily available in coastal cities that fall on the transit route.

Southern route

According to the report, most of the heroin that passes through the southern route is destined for markets in Europe, which are more lucrative than the African markets.

“Much heroin transported this way is moved in units of tens or even hundreds of kilograms at a time,” the researchers said.

The findings mean that the recent developments in combating drugs in the country, including the extradition trafficking suspects and their associates have not been a deterrent.