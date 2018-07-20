Assembly launches probe into illegal hiring Next Story
Man charged with defiling sister, 12 Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Gun charges against politician dropped in out-of-court deal

By Antony Gitonga | Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:27 GMT +3
Former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge during the fracas. [File, Standard]

The State yesterday dropped charges against a former nominated senator.

Paul Njoroge was charged last year with creating a disturbance and shooting at Polycarp Igathe, who then worked with Vivo Energy Company.

The charges were dropped after Mr Njoroge and Mr Igathe agreed to settle the matter out of court.

Njoroge was charged with misusing his gun by shooting at Igathe and other Vivo officials who had gone to repossess a petrol station. The incident happened on February 7, 2017.

But when he appeared before Naivasha Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali, the prosecution told the court that it wanted to withdraw the case.

The magistrate directed the investigating officer to return Njoroge's gun and ammunition.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

RELATED TOPICS:
Paul Njoroge
Polycarp Igathe
Vivo Energy Company

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited