Gun charges against politician dropped in out-of-court deal

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:27 GMT +3

Former nominated Senator Paul Njoroge during the fracas. [File, Standard]

The State yesterday dropped charges against a former nominated senator.

Paul Njoroge was charged last year with creating a disturbance and shooting at Polycarp Igathe, who then worked with Vivo Energy Company.

The charges were dropped after Mr Njoroge and Mr Igathe agreed to settle the matter out of court.

Njoroge was charged with misusing his gun by shooting at Igathe and other Vivo officials who had gone to repossess a petrol station. The incident happened on February 7, 2017.

But when he appeared before Naivasha Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali, the prosecution told the court that it wanted to withdraw the case.

The magistrate directed the investigating officer to return Njoroge's gun and ammunition.

