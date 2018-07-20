Meru varsity council picks three for the post of VC

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:28 GMT +3

The Meru University council has forwarded three names to the education cabinet secretary in efforts to replace embattled Prof Japhet Magambo who was sent home on March.

ALSO READ: Officer in varsity student's killing to remain in custody

The university council chairman Prof Dulacha Galgalo on Thursday told The Standard they successfully concluded the recruitment process where they interviewed the eight applicants and forwarded the names to the CS Amina Mohammed for appointment.

Fourteen professors had applied but only eight were shortlisted for the interview.

The CS has the mandate to pick anyone among the top three picked by the council.

The office of the VC at the varsity fell vacant following the firing of Prof Magambo following a consistent students’ unrest over fee increment which resulted in the killing of student council secretary general Evans Njoroge.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

In a statement issued by the university council on June advertising the post, the varsity said, “The position requires a self-driven, innovative and visionary leader with the capacity to build a dynamic working team,”

Amina, who addressed the media at the university after meeting with the University Council, said they resolved that Prof Magambo should proceed on leave pending the expiry of his contract in June.

Since then, deputy VC in charge of finance and administration Prof Charity Gichuki took over in an acting capacity. Prof Gichuki and the DVC, Academic Affairs Prof Gitonga Mburugu are among the candidates shortlisted.

The enlistment of a new VC has been welcomed by most leaders from the county with former adviser to presidency on education Dr Kilemi Mwiria saying the county will accept a VC from any region to take charge of the university which the administration and students had been at loggerheads for a period of time.

ALSO READ: TSC restructures

He asked the Meru political class to support the new university management that will be set to lift the innovation standards.