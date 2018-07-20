Molo residents demand overhaul of sub county security team over insecurity

| Published Fri, July 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 19th 2018 at 21:05 GMT +3

At least 20 shops have been broken into and looted in the past two months. People are being mugged on the roads and others killed at their homes. [Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Molo residents have demanded the overhaul of the area administration and police officers following increasing insecurity cases.

Hundreds of business people from closed their businesses in Molo town for over five hours as they protested across the streets before marching to the area Deputy County Commissioner’s office.

ALSO READ: Thugs raid Family Bank, steal Sh24 million

Led by the area Member of County Assembly Michael Njoroge, the business community accused the security team of laxity on their jobs as thugs continue to terrorize them and their businesses.

"When businesses are closed we expect that the police conduct patrols across the town to deter criminals. Instead the criminals are having an ample time to break into the premises and loot. Residential estates have not been spared either," said Mr Njoroge.

He expressed their displeasure with the security team which he said the residents no longer have faith in them citing that no positive reports have been received even after reporting to them.

"Every time there is a crime we report to the police but their investigations have not yielded any fruits. We don't believe in their capacity to contain the situation anymore," said Njoroge.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The MCA noted that the state of security has left left the residents living in fear as they don’t know when the dreaded criminals will strike next.

“At least 20 shops have been broken into and looted in the past two months. People are being mugged on the roads and others killed at their homes. There is a lot of fear as the criminals are not predictable,” he said.

He called on the Ministry of the Interior Security to transfer all the police officers who have overstayed in the area saying this might be among the contributors to rising insecurity.

“We have many Administration Police and the Regular Police officers who have overstayed in this town. They have got into their comfort zones and are no longer performing their duties. They should be immediately moved to other areas,” he said.

ALSO READ: Panic at state agency as arrests loom large

Their attempts to have audience with the area Deputy County Commissioner David Wanyonyi and Molo OCPD Daniel Kamanza hit a dead end after the two officials declined to address them.

Molo Business Community chairman Gachoka Kariuki said that despite giving CCTV footage of the robbery incidents, the police have not been able to track the criminals.

"Due to rising insecurity most business premises have been fitted with CCTV cameras. However little has been achieved even after submitting video evidence to assist trace the gangs," said Mr Gachoka.

While calling on the police to enhance patrols in the area, Mr Gachoka said that the thugs have been taking advantage of slow response and poor patrols from the police to terrorize them.

Molo OCPD Daniel Kamanza however dismissed the accusations saying that investigations into the criminal cases are still on course.

"We are doing our best to contain the situation. We are following on the cases but for now I won't disclose the information to avoid interfering with the investigations. They should remain calm and support us," said Mr Kamanza.

ALSO READ: The girl who survived bandits’ bullets