Family cries foul over death of kin

The family wants the police to investigate and arrest suspects who killed their kin. [Courtesy]

A family in Bujwanga in Budalang’i constituency wants the police to investigate and arrest suspects who killed their kin.

Samuel Ojiambo was picked by some men from his home, according to his wife Velma Ojiambo, during the day on Sunday and left for a local market to buy drug.

“The men told me they were going to buy a drug at the chemist and they will return after a short while and have lunch,” recalled Ms Ojiambo.

The wife waited for her husband's return to no avail. She later decided to call her husband at around 8Pm. The husband picked the call and told her that he was in the middle of a thicket surrounded by unknown people.

He later wished his wife best of luck and asked her to take care of the children. “He told me may God be with me and I take care of the children that he would not return home a live," said Ms Ojiambo.

The family of Mr Ojiambo decided to go to Nambengele where it is believed the man who picked the former hails from.

“When we reached at the home of the suspects at night, we heard people screaming near Nambengele shopping centre. We found two bodies; that of my husband and another of a person we did not know in a trench besides the road,” Ms Ojiambo maintained.

The two bodies were later taken to the Port Victoria Hospital. Bunyala Sub county deputy county commissioner Titus Kilonzi said the two died following an accident.

“They were from watching World Cup finals when the driver of the motorbike failed to negotiate corner leading to an accident,” said Kilonzo.

However, the motorbike was missing when police arrived at the scene of the accident. “We are yet to recover the motorbike but the search is still going on,” the deputy county commissioner added.

