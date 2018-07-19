Angry mob lynches 'notorious criminal' for stealing motorcycle

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

Resident of Kamashia area in Mumias mill around a burnt body of suspected thief who was lynched by mob on Tuesday evening. [File: Standard]

A suspected thief was on Tuesday evening lynched in Kamashia, Mumias West sub-county.

The man was reported to have stolen a motorcycle two months ago before going into hiding.

ALSO READ: Two face gang-rape charges

Motorcyclists waylaid him in Kakamega town, where he was spotted, and took him to Mumias where an angry mob stoned him to death on the Ekero-Sabatia road.

They then doused the body in petrol and set it ablaze.

The incident caused a major traffic snarl-up on the road before police took the body to St Mary’s Mortuary in Mumias town.

Burning body

Assistant Chief Idi Okweto said the suspect, identified as Ramadhan Bakari, was known as a notorious criminal who came from the nearby Lureko village.

“We arrived to find an angry mob burning the body of the suspect, who they accused of terrorising locals,” said Mr Okweto.

The police have since launched investigations into the incident.

"We informed the police and they are investigating the matter," said the assistant chief.

ALSO READ: Court summons detectives over missing seized vehicle

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far.