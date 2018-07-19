Church members and villagers kick out sex pest pastor

| Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

Swift action by police on Tuesday thwarted an attempt by a frenzied crowd to lynch a pastor accused of defiling schoolgirls.

The crowd had detained the pastor at Nzawa market in Mwingi West constituency when police intervened.

Earlier, villagers joined worshippers from the pastor's church in storming his house and throwing him out together with all his household goods.

The residents told the man to leave the locality immediately or risk their wrath and an unspecified penalty.

Speaking to journalists on condition of anonymity, the residents accused the pastor of engaging in love affairs with schoolgirls, adding that he had even impregnated a Standard Seven pupil who had since dropped out of school.

The angry crowd wanted the church closed indefinitely and the landlord cautioned against renting his building to dubious religious leaders.

A woman who claimed that her daughter had fallen victim to the pastor’s amorous behaviour said she had reported the matter to the police and other authorities, adding that he had been coaching schoolchildren in “adult lessons”.

The pastor's followers claimed that during last Sunday's sermon, he had claimed they were not "men enough" to deal with his powers and ability.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

