I dissolved the PNU in good faith: Lucy Ndung'u

By Moses Nyamori | Published Thu, July 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 18th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3
Lucy Ndung'u during her days as the Registrar of Political Parties. [File, Standard]

A former Registrar of Political Parties has defended herself against claims that she acted improperly in the dissolution of the Party of National Unity.

Lucy Ndung'u yesterday told the Justice and Legal Affairs Affair Committee that she did not act in bad faith and that she "readily abided with and implemented the ruling of the tribunal".

The party was dissolved to pave the way for the Jubilee Party. The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal overturned Ms Ndung'u's decision.

The committee was vetting Ms Ndung'u, who has been nominated to the Commission on Administrative Justice (Ombudsman).

Ndung’u, who put her net worth at Sh87 million, found herself on the spot when the committee questioned her conduct and commitment to public service.

In its judgement, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal painted a picture of a registrar who had failed in her duties, who dissolved PNU ahead of its own dissolution and who deceived complainants pleading for help.

Also vetted was former Meru woman representative Florence Kajuju, who has been nominated to head the Ombudsman. Ms Kajuju told the committee she was nominated because of her capabilities, and not due to political patronage.

Nominated MP Jennifer Shamala had asked if Kajuju thought she was the best candidate for the position after being booted out by Meru voters in last year's elections.

The committee also vetted Washington Opiyo, a nominee representing persons with disabilities.

