KPA vows to continue supporting PMAESA

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 12:02, Updated July 18th 2018 at 12:04 GMT +3

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has pledged to support efforts towards revamping the Port Management Association of Eastern & Southern Africa (PMAESA). [File, Standard]

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has pledged to support efforts towards revamping the Port Management Association of Eastern & Southern Africa (PMAESA).

Speaking during a courtesy call to the Ag .Secretary General of the non -profit intergovernmental organization, Col. Andre Ciseau in his office, KPA Ag. Managing Director Dr.Arch Daniel Manduku reiterated that the KPA will complement PMAESA secretariat human resource aspect especially in the area of communication and data management.

ALSO READ: Kibwana's headache in picking new port MD

PMAESA is made up of Port Operators, Government Line Ministries, Logistics and Maritime Service Providers and other port and shipping stakeholders from the Eastern, Western and Southern African and Indian Ocean regions and is headquartered in Mombasa.

The regional body was first established in April 1973, under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), following a recommendation made at a meeting of the African Ministers in charge of transport, held in Tunisia in February 1971.

On his part, Dr. Manduku noted that KPA will also consider assisting PMAESA in boosting its ICT section while it remained active in meetings and engaging other stakeholders.

"KPA will always go beyond its call of duty to support PMAESA" Manduku who was accompanied by KPA General Manager Corporate Services, Mr Edward Kamua added.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Col. Andre Ciseau briefed the MD about the role and activities of PMAESA.

He pointed out that PMAESA is so central and plays a significant role to the growth of member Ports and Authorities. He underscored its importance and called for the deserving support from the member states.

Col Ciseau for hosting the secretariat since inception and pledged to promote cruise tourism in the region. He revealed his plan to use cluster strategy to ensure that all the tourism organizations and individuals are on board to promote cruise tourism in the region.

Col. Ciseau (a Seychellois) talked of his commitment to work closely with KPA and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to ensure that Mombasa becomes a home Port for cruise ships.

ALSO READ: Revealed: Why Port Authority boss was sacked