KURA temporarily halts demolition of Kibera structures as locals flee

Kibera residents try to rescue their property after demolitions. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

The Government has extended the deadline for Kibera residents living on a road reserve to leave.

Yesterday, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) gave the affected residents one more week to move out of the area reserved for the construction of a Sh2 billion link road.

The 60-metre-wide road is expected to cut through the slum for 2.5 kilometres. It will also have 2.5-metre-wide cycle tracks on both sides, 2.5-metre-wide footpaths and piped drains on the outer side kerbs.

A 14-day eviction notice expired on Monday, July 16.

Approximately 30,000 people will be affected by the demolitions that also target several schools and churches.

The Ngong Road-Kungu Karumba-Lang’ata link road is expected to ease traffic in the capital and has been in the pipeline since 2012.

According to the Kura communication officer, John Cheboi, the seven-day grace period would allow agency to clearly mark the road corridor after a number of beacons set up earlier were vandalised.

“We want to conduct a small exercise that involves marking the corridor. It is expected to have been concluded by the end of the week,” stated Mr Cheboi.

The agency had maintained that there would be no compensation for evicted residents as the land belongs to the Government. Yesterday however, Kura seemed to soften its stance, saying it would offer financial assistance to help those evicted.

According to Cheboi, the offer would only go to families directly affected and not landlords.

“You cannot compensate someone for land that they do not own because they do not have title deeds. We will, however, give out something small to help the residents relocate. They will also be allowed to carry their building materials,” he said.

Thomas Ogeto, who has been living in Kibera for the last five years, said that he was moving out because he was fed-up with the back and forth between the residents and the Government.

“My life has been turned upside down. There is no need for me to continue staying here. I would rather go live elsewhere in peace,” he said.

According the National Land Commission, the parcel in question measures approximately 650 acres.