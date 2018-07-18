Notice issued against illegal public land occupiers

| Published Wed, July 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 17th 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

All those occupying public plots in Mumias town have been given a 90-day notice to leave.

National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri said the settlers were contravening the law.

In a gazette notice appearing in MyGov, a weekly national government publication, dated July 17, 2018, Dr Swazuri clarified that the illegally-occupied plots were part of the 402 acres acquired by the Government in the early 70s for the development of the town and Mumias Sugar factory.

According to Swazuri, all affected persons were fully paid to enable them look for alternative settlement.

“It has come to the attention of the commission that the then land owners who had been fully compensated did not surrender their title deeds as was required of them,” read part of the notice.

Swazuri indicated that some of the land owners had even returned to occupy the acquired parcels, contrary to the law.

Compulsory acquisition

He said one of the commission’s function is to facilitate compulsory acquisition of land for public projects across the country.

The commission insists the subject parcel remain public land in accordance to Section 40 (3) of the Constitution and Section 107-35 of the Land Act of 2012.

“Notice is hereby given that all illegal occupiers have 90 days to vacate the said land as directed by section 152 A, B and C of the land laws (Amendment) Act of 2016 and Section 155 and the Land Act,” reads the notice.

National Assembly Chief Whip Benjamin Washiali said the land in question was not the one families who moved to pave way for construction of the sugar firm have been demanding compensation for.

“They are talking about the plots within Mumias town but the Abahuyi community were seeking compensation for a different parcel,” said the Mumias East MP.

In August 2010 and the same month in 2012, two different parliamentary committees visited Mumias to hear from locals about the plight of families displaced by Mumias Sugar factory.

The families have been demanding compensation running into millions of shillings for their land.