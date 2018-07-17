Police smoke out notorious drug peddler from Wote hide-out

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 15:58, Updated July 17th 2018 at 16:04 GMT +3

He had about 551 rolls of bhang and 500 stones at the time of the arrest. [File, Standard]

A notorious bhang trafficker was arrested from his hide-out by police officers in Makueni.

Police said they had been trailing the suspect accused of supplying the drugs across Makueni, Machakos and Kitui.

About 551 rolls of bhang and 500 stones were recovered with the suspect when he was arrested at slaughter Estate in the outskirts of Wote town. at 5. A.M.

The suspect in his 40’s is alleged to be the most notorious bhang trafficker that police have been laying traps for over days.

According to Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan, the suspect was in company of other two male accomplices and they had arrived in the town from unknown region with the substance targeting unknown customers.

“Police has been searching for this suspect till it dawn on him yesterday where we received a tip off that in company of other two had arrived in the town and rented a house in Slaughter Estate to sleep before proceeding with their business today (Tuesday). Our officers raided the house at around 5. A.M and arrested them”,

Kyalo, the most wanted suspect was taken in by the Criminal Investigations desk for further interrogations with the other two locked up in Makueni police station awaiting to be arraigned in Court.

However, the Commander ordered for the circulation of the major suspect’s photo to all police stations in lower Eastern for further reports about him to be availed.

He was described to be well-connected with other drug traffickers.

This was not the first time police in Wote arrested victims of drug trafficking while in transit, Mutuku Mukumbi, Wote location chief has been arresting culprits in possession of Canabis Sativa mostly at the Bus Park and the source has never been known.

