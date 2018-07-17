Government secures more land after Mau evictions Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Dawn road smash kills three people

By Nikko Tanui | Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 08:16, Updated July 17th 2018 at 10:18 GMT +3

Three people have died in a grisly dawn road accident along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

ALSO READ: Two killed in Eldoret road collision

The deceased’s vehicle, a Probox which was headed towards Kericho, rammed into a saloon car.

The accident occurred near Brooke trading centre, 3kilometers from Kericho town.

Elsewhere, scores of passengers in a bus escaped with minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed from behind by a lorry.

The accident occurred near Kipsitet trading center along the Kericho-Kisumu Highway.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
road accident
kericho county

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Two killed in multiple car crash (Photos)

Two killed in multiple car crash (Photos)

Three die in horror road smash

Three die in horror road smash

Child dies, 40 injured in Siaya road crash

Child dies, 40 injured in Siaya road crash

9 dead as crash sets bus on fire

9 dead as crash sets bus on fire

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited