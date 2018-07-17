Dawn road smash kills three people

Three people have died in a grisly dawn road accident along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.
The deceased’s vehicle, a Probox which was headed towards Kericho, rammed into a saloon car.
The accident occurred near Brooke trading centre, 3kilometers from Kericho town.
Elsewhere, scores of passengers in a bus escaped with minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed from behind by a lorry.
The accident occurred near Kipsitet trading center along the Kericho-Kisumu Highway.
