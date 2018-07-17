Dawn road smash kills three people

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 08:16, Updated July 17th 2018 at 10:18 GMT +3

Three people have died in a grisly dawn road accident along the Kericho-Nakuru highway.

The deceased’s vehicle, a Probox which was headed towards Kericho, rammed into a saloon car.

The accident occurred near Brooke trading centre, 3kilometers from Kericho town.

Elsewhere, scores of passengers in a bus escaped with minor injuries after their vehicle was rammed from behind by a lorry.

The accident occurred near Kipsitet trading center along the Kericho-Kisumu Highway.

