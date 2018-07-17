Police hunt gang of three who shot university students

| Published Tue, July 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 16th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

The police are looking for three people who shot and injured two Maseno University students.

The students were returning to the hostel after watching the World Cup final on Sunday night. They were in the company of other football fans who were also returning home.

Kisumu West OCPD Wilston Mwakio said the gang confronted the group before opening fire.

Vincent Ochieng was shot in the chest while Eugine Ndobi was shot in the wrist.

The gang robbed the victims of phones and cash, before fleeing. The attack happened outside the university's Siriba campus.

“A Good Samaritan alerted the police who rushed to the scene and took the victims to hospital. The others fled after the attack,” said Mwakio.

He added: “No arrests have been made so far. We appeal to the residents to give us any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects."

Mwakio lamented that cases of robbery have lately been on the rise in Kisumu West.

"We will hasten our investigations and ensure all those involved in the attack as well as anyone involved in crime in this are are brought to book," he said.

The university's Public Relations Officer Owen McOnyango said the administration was working with the police to ensure the suspects were arrested.

“The students are undergoing treatment and are in a stable condition. They will record statements with the police later,” said Dr McOnyango.

He added: "Insecurity has been on the rise in this area with criminals using guns to attack residents."

He appealed to the police to enhance patrols to remedy the situation.