CS Keter names Engineer Jared Otieno as new Kenya Power acting CEO

By Waweru Titus | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 18:02, Updated July 16th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3
Energy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Charles Keter. [PIUS CHERUIYOT, STANDARD]

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has named a new Kenya Power acting Chief Executive Officer.

CS Keter appointed Engineer Jared Omondi Otieno as new Kenya Power acting CEO and 12 other acting senior managers on Monday.

Ambrose Lemaon is now the General Manager in charge of Finance while Joyce Awinja will head the Supply Chain Management.

Engineer Thagicu Kiiru takes over as General Manager, Business Strategy while David Monandi will handle Human Resources and Admin.

Peter Waweru Njenga will manage the Street Lighting Department while Charles Ng’eno will spearhead Internal Audit among others.

Embattled CEO Ken Tarus, his predecessor, Ben Chumo, and the other executives pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

KPLC moved to assure stakeholders and public of uninterrupted services despite the arrest and arraignment of its senior management.

The Board reiterated that the company has a strategy to ensure operations will continue normally.

“The board wishes to reassure members of the public, customers, shareholders, development partners and other stakeholders that operations of the business have not and will not be affected,” said a communication from the utility board. 

The new Kenya Power team:

[Courtesy]

