Middlemen exploiting us, say wheat farmers Next Story
Woman rep kicked out of Kericho Hotel Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Laikipia women Representative kicked out of a Kericho Hotel

By Nikko Tanui | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3
Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru at Kericho Sunshine Uppehill hotel where she was denied accommodation for failure to produce a marriage certificate. [File]

A hotel has locked out an MP for failing to produce a marriage certificate.

Sunshine Upperhill Hotel revoked the reservation of Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru (pictured) and her husband, William Kiget, when they failed to produce the document.

The hotel, located opposite Kericho’s Moi Gardens, has a strict rule requiring couples to produce a marriage certificate before they can be accommodated.

“I checked at the hotel at 4pm and filled the registration form on which I indicated my name and my husband’s and was given room 402,” Ms Waruguru said.

The legislator added that after dinner at her in-laws home, she and her husband came back to the hotel around 9pm but were denied entry.

The couple left the hotel in a huff at 11pm.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“My question is, where in the Constitution or County Government Act is it written that any female or male who wants to spend a night in any given room in any hotel must produce a marriage certificate?” she said.

Waruguru said the incident embarrassed her and vowed to raise it in Parliament.

“We will not allow any more married women and men to suffer embarrassment at the hand of hospitality industry players who feel that someone cannot spend money for a room in a dignified way,” she said.

Contacted for comment, the hotel manager, Frank Kirui, said a statement would be issued later.

Hotel's policy

Waruguru's parliamentary colleague, Nelson Koech (MP), who tried to intervene in the matter, expressed dismay at the hotel's policy.

“Can you imagine being helpless to assist a colleague in your own town? I really felt bad for her,” said Mr Koech.

RELATED TOPICS:
laikipia women representative
mp kicked out

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited