Laikipia women Representative kicked out of a Kericho Hotel

| Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 22:23 GMT +3

Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru at Kericho Sunshine Uppehill hotel where she was denied accommodation for failure to produce a marriage certificate. [File]

A hotel has locked out an MP for failing to produce a marriage certificate.

Sunshine Upperhill Hotel revoked the reservation of Laikipia Women Representative Catherine Waruguru (pictured) and her husband, William Kiget, when they failed to produce the document.

The hotel, located opposite Kericho’s Moi Gardens, has a strict rule requiring couples to produce a marriage certificate before they can be accommodated.

“I checked at the hotel at 4pm and filled the registration form on which I indicated my name and my husband’s and was given room 402,” Ms Waruguru said.

The legislator added that after dinner at her in-laws home, she and her husband came back to the hotel around 9pm but were denied entry.

The couple left the hotel in a huff at 11pm.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“My question is, where in the Constitution or County Government Act is it written that any female or male who wants to spend a night in any given room in any hotel must produce a marriage certificate?” she said.

Waruguru said the incident embarrassed her and vowed to raise it in Parliament.

“We will not allow any more married women and men to suffer embarrassment at the hand of hospitality industry players who feel that someone cannot spend money for a room in a dignified way,” she said.

Contacted for comment, the hotel manager, Frank Kirui, said a statement would be issued later.

Hotel's policy

Waruguru's parliamentary colleague, Nelson Koech (MP), who tried to intervene in the matter, expressed dismay at the hotel's policy.

“Can you imagine being helpless to assist a colleague in your own town? I really felt bad for her,” said Mr Koech.