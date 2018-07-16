Coffee farmers turn to macadamia Next Story
Senate team to start grilling governors

By Daniel Psirmoi | Published Mon, July 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 15th 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3
Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya expected to be questioned by Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee

A senate committee will from today begin questioning governors on audit issues raised by Auditor General Edward Ouko.

Today, Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee is expected to question Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya.

Mr Mvurya is among 14 county chiefs who have been summoned by the House committee.

Others are Governor Mike Sonko (Nairobi), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Patrick Khaemba (Trans-Nzoia), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Martin Wambora (Embu).

Also expected to face the team are John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Granton Samboja (Taita-Taveta), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), Abdi Mahamud (Wajir), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Ali Korane (Garissa).

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Kwale Governor
Salim Mvurya
Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee
mike sonko

