Nakuru MCAs plot to remove Majority leader

Nakuru county Assembly speaker Joel Kairu (center) with Assembly Majority Leader Stanley Karanja (left) with Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya Managing Director Paul Lolwerkoi at the Nakuru factory on March 13, 2018. [File, Standard]

Nakuru MCAs are planning to impeach Majority Leader Stanley Karanja claiming he is a weakling who has failed to safeguard Jubilee Party interests.

But the plot failed to gain momentum on Wednesday after the ward reps sharply differed on Mr Karanja's possible replacement.

“We are yet to agree on who should replace him. There are those who want the Kabazi ward rep Peter Mbae to take over and those who are fronting George Kiare Machoka of Kihingo ward,” said an MCA who sought anonymity.

Those who want Karanja out accuse him of failing to steer the party and not being vocal about unpopular policies of Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration.

The local Jubilee Party leadership is trying to intervene to avoid another round of clash in the assembly following last months attempted impeachment of Speaker Joel Kairo.

An informal meeting at the assembly chamber resolved to maintain status quo. But some MCAs have vowed to impeach the Majority Leader.

Karanja told Sunday Standard that his removal was not discussed in the informal meeting he chaired after a morning session in the assembly.

“Removal and replacement of the Majority Leader was not an agenda in the meeting. The meeting was called to deliberate on who will represent the party in the County Assembly Service Board,” he said.

Members picked Cecilia Nyambura of Visoi ward to represent the party on the board.

One of the disgruntled MCAs who spoke to Sunday Standard on condition of anonymity said they were disappointed with how Karanja was handling Jubilee matters. “People who elected us on the Jubilee Party ticket have been questioning our roles. It’s like we are weaklings who can barely voice any concerns in the assembly,” he said.

But another MCA claimed Karanja was being targeted after the failed attempt to impeach the Speaker. “He is believed to be behind the impeachment bid against the speaker. Now someone wants him out,” said another MCA.