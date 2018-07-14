Land owners stage protests in Twala, Kajiado County- Photos

| Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 13:37, Updated July 14th 2018 at 14:43 GMT +3

Land owners in Twala town stage protests demanding SGR compensation. [Courtesy]

Land owners and residents along the Twala corridor and Ongata Rongai town have today staged protests along the Standard gauge Railway line demanding compensation.

They land owners whose homes were demolished to pave way for the construction of SGR Phase 2A are protesting over what they claim is neglect from the government.

Speaking to Standard Digital, one land owner who sought anonymity said “we were promised to be paid within two months .This is now the third month and we have not heard from the authorities.”

Demonstrators light fire as they demand administration attention. [Courtesy]

They are also demanding that the Chinese contractors halt the construction of the SGR with immediate effect as it is affecting their way of living.

Security officials have been deployed to the area to maintain order as residents negotiate their issues with administration. Security officers at the scene of protests to maintain calm. [Courtesy]

The Ministry of Lands, National Lands Commission (NLC) and Kenya Railways (KR) have deployed land surveyors to various sites along the Nairobi – Naivasha SGR (Phase 2A) route to fast track land acquisition and compensation process.

Earlier this month, Kenya Railways boss Atanas Maina said that surveyors and valuers will be on ground to facilitate payments to owners with official and proper documentation.

“This follows a directive from President Kenyatta to finalise the process in order to pave way for the project envisaged to be launched on May 31, 2019,” a statement by Kenya Railways read.

The affected route starts from the west end of the Nairobi South Hub (end point of the Mombasa – Nairobi SGR) which then turns south-westwards through the Nairobi National Park and west past Twala and Ongata Rongai towns.

SGR Phase 2A runs across parts of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Nakuru and Narok counties and covers around 120km.

The Government is expected to spend Sh15 billion to compensate people living along the upcoming line.