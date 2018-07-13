Property worth Sh7.5m destroyed as fire razes Mokowe School dorm

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 10:21, Updated July 13th 2018 at 14:25 GMT +3

Students outside a Mokowe Secondary School dormitory that was partially destroyed by a fire on Thursday.

Over Sh7.5 million property at Mokowe Secondary School in Lamu County was on Thursday destroyed by fire.

The fire that started at 8.30pm found students in classes during the night preps.

ALSO READ: 4,000 students out of school as unrest persists

According to the principal Gideus Mugute, a loud explosion was heard from the boys’ dormitory. He said that they managed to use a small fire extinguisher but the fire overwhelmed them.

The principal said that they are waiting for police final report but suspect an electric fault.

"We are not certain on what could have caused the fire, the police are doing their investigation but we suspect it could be an electric fault, "said Mugute.

The dormitory that was burnt down houses 93 students where all their property was burnt down, nothing was saved from the dorm.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

No casualties were reported during the fire.

Mugute said there were deliberations from the girls’ side. Since the school is mixed, the girls gave out some mattresses to the affected students who spent the night in various classrooms. No casualties have been reported after the incidence.

The school has only two dormitories one for girls and the boys’ dorm that was burnt last night.

On Monday Witu secondary school was closed after the students rioted switching off lights in classrooms and dormitories.

ALSO READ: Lamu Senator Loitiptip ousted

The students complained that the food served in the school did not have enough salt and that it was always served late.

The students are expected to report on Tuesday next week.

In April, Lamu Boys’ Secondary school was closed after the students burnt down several facilities thrice protesting to be permitted to go home for Ramadhan.