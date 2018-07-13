Man arrested for insulting leaders on Facebook

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:26 GMT +3

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly insulting the county's top leadership on social media.

Zachary Kariuki from the Narok Directorate of Criminal Investigations said the suspect committed the offence through a post on Facebook.

Mr Kariuki said the suspect posted the injurious message, using his Facebook account, to a Facebook group known as 'Narok Let’s Talk' on Monday.

The man is said to have posted that prayers ought to be held for the county as it was headed to the dogs, prompting the police to investigate before arresting him at his house in Total estate.

The detective also said they were probing the administrator of the group because he was supposed to regulate content posted by members.

Kariuki said the suspect would appear in court soon to face charges of publishing obscene content via social media.

Two months ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta approved a law that outlaws publishing of false information.

Under the new law, a person who intentionally misinforms commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or a maximum of two years in jail, or to both.

