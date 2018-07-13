Rental firm boss accused of stealing 26 cars

| Published Fri, July 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 12th 2018 at 20:20 GMT +3

Noel Onyango. [George Njunge, Standard]

A director of a car hire company has been charged with stealing 26 vehicles worth Sh40 million.

Noel Onyango was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts, where he was accused of stealing the vehicles belonging to a director of Nadiano Car Hire Company.

He faced an alternative charge of stealing by director, contrary to Section 282 of the penal code.

The prosecution claimed Onyango, and others not before court, committed the offences on diverse dates between April 6 and May 5 in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Onyango denied the charges before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

His lawyer Cynthia Nyambuto applied for his release on lenient bond and bail terms.

"My client is a Kenyan with a fixed place of abode and he undertakes to present himself in court as and when required to report in court,” Nyambuto said.

She also applied to be furnished with all documentary evidence and anything the prosecution would use in the matter.

State Prosecutor Solomon Naulikha did not object to Onyango's release, but urged the court to award bail and bond terms commensurate to the alleged crime.

Onyango was released on a Sh2 million bond, with an alternative of Sh1 million cash bail. The hearing was fixed for August 9.

