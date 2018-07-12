Kisumu to beam Obama’s Siaya visit

| Published Thu, July 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 22:52 GMT +3

Former US President Barrack Obama. He is expected in Kogelo on July 16. [File, Standard]

Residents of Kisumu will have an opportunity to follow the proceedings of President Barack Obama’s event in Siaya County from the city.

The Kisumu County government yesterday announced that it would beam Obama live from the Kisumu International Airport and Kogelo in Siaya County.

Residents will follow the events from a giant screen to be installed at the Kenyatta Sports Ground.

Obama is expected in Kogelo on July 16, to officially open a youth centre sponsored by Sauti Kuu Foundation, an initiative of his half-sister Dr Auma Obama.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o yesterday said the beaming of the event in a public place would ensure residents do not miss much about the visit.

Invited guests

According to sources familiar with Obama’s itinerary, only invited guests will access the venue at Nyang’oma, about 800 metres from his father’s home.

“We know the attachment our people have with Obama and this will be the best opportunity for them to interact,” said Alloice Ager, the head of the governor’s communication unit.

Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said Obama, who will land at Kisumu International Airport, will have a short meeting with Prof Nyong’o, before heading to Kogelo.

“His (Obama’s) choice to make a stop in Kisumu is a clear testimony that indeed Kisumu is a globally preferred destination,” said Mr Owili.

He called on the business community to take advantage of the visit.