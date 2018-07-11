Male staff DNA test results fail to match samples from defiled Moi Girls' student

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 13:45, Updated July 11th 2018 at 14:39 GMT +3

All male teachers and workers whose samples were collected for tests and analysis after the Moi Girls rape claims have been cleared after the DNA results turned negative.

Nairobi regional Director of Criminal Investigations Nicholas Kamwende, yesterday confirmed that the 107 samples taken did not match those taken from the student who reported to have been defiled.

“All the DNA samples collected from male teachers and workers after the Moi Girls High School defilement saga have turned out negative,” said Kamwende.

According to Kamwende, preliminary findings are unable to point a finger to any of those tested, validating a report Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teacher’s (Kuppet) which suggested that the sexual assault could have been by a lesbian group.

Kamwende warned about uttering speculations and pre-emptive remarks that are hurting to the victims and their families.

“Investigations are however ongoing with an aim of getting the attackers. This will determine the case,” he said.

Last week, The Standard exclusively reported on Kuppet’s report which raised questions about the version of events following interviews with the victim, fellow students and workers, concluding the probe could not place a man at the scene on the night of June 1.

The report appeared to corroborate an account of the school’s internal investigations that concluded the student was molested by her colleagues for resisting their sexual advances.

According to sources in the school, some girls may have violated the affected student by inserting an object in her genitals against her will and perhaps, without her knowledge. Both sources indicate that the girl failed to name her violators, a move they suspect was out of fear or because she does not recall their identities.

“There is crop of lesbians in the school known to many of the students that we suspect made their advances to her but she rejected. They could have assaulted her to teach her a lesson for rejecting them,” said the official.

Efforts by the Standard to reach the school administration for a comment went futile as the head teacher did not respond to phone calls or text messages.