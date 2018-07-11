Gang rape, throats slit in South Sudan Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Albino boy kidnapped from his bedroom

By BBC | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 08:37, Updated July 11th 2018 at 09:14 GMT +3

A 10-year-old albino boy has been abducted from his home in northern Mozambique.

People with albinism in Mozambique are often hunted down because of the belief that potions made from their body parts can bring good luck and wealth.

ALSO READ: Politician kidnapped

Pires Ernesto said his son was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday morning, while he was on a night shift.

The kidnappers dug a hole in the wall of his house in the city of Lichinga in Niassa province and went straight to the bedroom, where his four children were sleeping.

Only his albino son was taken away, he said.

Niassa police spokesperson Alves Mate said the matter was under investigation and officers were being helped by the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic).

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
albino
albino boy
abduction

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Concern over attacks on albinos in Malawi

Concern over attacks on albinos in Malawi

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited