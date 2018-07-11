Albino boy kidnapped from his bedroom

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 08:37, Updated July 11th 2018 at 09:14 GMT +3

A 10-year-old albino boy has been abducted from his home in northern Mozambique.

People with albinism in Mozambique are often hunted down because of the belief that potions made from their body parts can bring good luck and wealth.

Pires Ernesto said his son was kidnapped in the early hours of Monday morning, while he was on a night shift.

The kidnappers dug a hole in the wall of his house in the city of Lichinga in Niassa province and went straight to the bedroom, where his four children were sleeping.

Only his albino son was taken away, he said.

Niassa police spokesperson Alves Mate said the matter was under investigation and officers were being helped by the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic).

