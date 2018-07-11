Victims, humanitarian organization asks DPP to probe government officers on misconduct

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

Solai Dam Tragedy victims shouting at Nakuru West Deputy County Commissioner, Elmi Shaffi during a meeting with Senate ad-hoc committee investigating the tragedy at Solai in Nakuru county on July 6, 2018. [Kipsang Joseph/Standard]

Government officials have been accused of conspiring to defeat justice for the victims of the Solai dam tragedy.

Human rights group Freedom of Information Network has demanded that all government officials linked to the signing of indemnity agreement forms be investigated.

ALSO READ: Patel Dam owner out on bail

The indemnity agreement stated that the dam owner did not have any legal obligation to make any settlement in connection with the tragedy that killed 48 people and left hundreds homeless.

In a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, the human rights group is alleging a conspiracy by the State officials to defeat justice by making those affected by the tragedy sign indemnity forms that they did not understand.

The group accused the officials of contravening the conduct for public officers, misleading the public and breach of public trust.

It named five top officials it wanted investigated and questioned why the forms were signed in government offices.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Those who signed the indemnity agreement forms claimed they had met local administrators who convinced them to sign up.

Nakuru County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha has maintained that he was not aware of the indemnity agreement between residents and the dam owners.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has also distanced himself from the agreement, saying he only visited the area to help.

A senate committee investigating the dam disaster has accused local administrators of misconduct and giving inaccurate information in the aftermath of the tragedy.

ALSO READ: Patel dam owner arrested