Man arrested for cohabiting with school girl, others on the run

By Phares Mutembei | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 23:16 GMT +3

A man found cohabiting with a schoolgirl has been arrested. Igembe North OCPD David Kirui and Laare OCS Mathew Limo yesterday said the Form Four student was found in the man’s house where she spent the mid-term break.

Limo said the girl’s family seemed to have struck a deal with the man to marry her after school. “The girl is in Form Four while the man is a driver and in his 20s.

Her mother has refused to give us her birth certificate so we have taken her for age assessment to establish her age.

If we find she is below 18, we are going to charge him with defilement,” Limo said. Two more girls aged 15 and 16 were found in a house where they had been living with some boda boda operators, who escaped.

The girls were taken to the children’s court as Limo vowed to apprehend the suspects.

