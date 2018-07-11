MPs now link Cabinet Secretary to sugar scandal

| Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

Three MPs have sensationally claimed a cabinet secretary arm-twisted the Kenya Revenue Authority to clear smuggled sugar into the country.

MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Justus Makokha (Matungu) also implicated a former CS in the saga, which they claimed cost the country Sh10.6 billion in tax evasion.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the trio said the two pushed the taxman to clear 71,040 metric tonnes imported by 14 companies after the expiry of duty-free window.

“We are in possession of documents which directly point to Cabinet Secretary (name withheld) pleading on behalf of the 14 companies,” said Savula.