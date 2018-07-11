KAA barred from pulling down billboards Next Story
Seven plead for lower bail in NYS case Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

MPs now link Cabinet Secretary to sugar scandal

By Moses Nyamori | Published Wed, July 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 11th 2018 at 00:15 GMT +3

Three MPs have sensationally claimed a cabinet secretary arm-twisted the Kenya Revenue Authority to clear smuggled sugar into the country.

MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Tindi Mwale (Butere) and Justus Makokha (Matungu) also implicated a former CS in the saga, which they claimed cost the country Sh10.6 billion in tax evasion.

ALSO READ: Gideon Moi asks Kenyans to be patient in graft war

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the trio said the two pushed the taxman to clear 71,040 metric tonnes imported by 14 companies after the expiry of duty-free window.

“We are in possession of documents which directly point to Cabinet Secretary (name withheld) pleading on behalf of the 14 companies,” said Savula.

RELATED TOPICS:
sugar imports permits
sugar smuggling
contraband sugar
fake sugar
sugar
corruption
Parliament
Ayub Savula

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Punish MPs for taking Kenyans on a ride on illegal sugar probe

Punish MPs for taking Kenyans on a ride on illegal sugar probe

Parliament failed Kenyans in sugar scandal probe, leaders say

Parliament failed Kenyans in sugar scandal probe, leaders say

Sugar probe was shoddy, leaders say

Sugar probe was shoddy, leaders say

Stop dragging Kenyatta family into sugar scandal, MP warns

Stop dragging Kenyatta family into sugar scandal, MP warns

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited