Police in Eldoret recover two bodies from river

Police in Eldoret have retrieved two bodies from River Sosiani.

The bodies which had no physical injuries were spotted by locals at Kasoas area about 5 kilometers away from Eldoret town on Tuesday.

Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok said that the decomposed bodies of the male victims were found floating 100 meters away from each other along the river.

“When officers from Baharini Police Station received information that there were two bodies in the water, they rushed to the scene. Both bore no physical injuries, raising questions on how they were killed and when,” said Bitok.

The OCPD said that it was still early to establish the motive of the killings, saying nobody had reported the disappearance of their relatives at the station.

“Am appealing to anybody with information concerning the deceased persons to come and assist us in identification, sine no documents were recovered ifrom their pockets,” he added.

Jane Wanjala, a resident told the Standard that she spotted the bodies while in the company of some villagers heading to their farms in the morning.

“As we were on our way to the farm, one of us saw something floating When we moved closer, we realised that there were two bodies. We rushed and report the matter to the police," Wanjala explained.

“The bodies were decomposed making it difficult to identify them," she said.

The bodies were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret where post mortem tests will be conducted to verify the nature of their death.