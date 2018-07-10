BREAKING NEWS
X
12 boys and coach brought out of cave
Cat meat seller says court erred in ruling Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Police in Eldoret recover two bodies from river

By Peter Ochieng | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 14:28, Updated July 10th 2018 at 14:29 GMT +3

Police in Eldoret have retrieved two bodies from River Sosiani.

ALSO READ: Boda boda riders die in crash

The bodies which had no physical injuries were spotted by locals at Kasoas area about 5 kilometers away from Eldoret town on Tuesday.

Eldoret West OCPD Zachariah Bitok said that the decomposed bodies of the male victims were found floating 100 meters away from each other along the river.

“When officers from Baharini Police Station received information that there were two bodies in the water, they rushed to the scene. Both bore no physical injuries, raising questions on how they were killed and when,” said Bitok.

The OCPD said that it was still early to establish the motive of the killings, saying nobody had reported the disappearance of their relatives at the station.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

“Am appealing to anybody with information concerning the deceased persons to come and assist us in identification, sine no documents were recovered ifrom their pockets,” he added.

Jane Wanjala, a resident told the Standard that she spotted the bodies while in the company of some villagers heading to their farms in the morning.

“As we were on our way to the farm, one of us saw something floating When we moved closer, we realised that there were two bodies. We rushed and report the matter to the police," Wanjala explained.

“The bodies were decomposed making it difficult to identify them," she said.

ALSO READ: First Lady roots for prevention of maternal death, HIV

The bodies were taken to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret where post mortem tests will be conducted to verify the nature of their death.

RELATED TOPICS:
eldoret
River Sosiani

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kwale County dominate Coast Region games

Kwale County dominate Coast Region games

Police seize over 12 tonnes of contraband sugar in Eldoret

Police seize over 12 tonnes of contraband sugar in Eldoret

Kiprono survives early scare in Karen Masters qualifiers

Kiprono survives early scare in Karen Masters qualifiers

Cartels turn to boda boda to drive up charcoal trade

Cartels turn to boda boda to drive up charcoal trade

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited