| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 10:47, Updated July 10th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Two people have died in an accident involving three vehicles at Rungiri along the Nairobi- Naivasha highway.

The Tuesday morning smash-up involved a bus, 14 seater Matatu and a personal car and has left twelve injured.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes as police race to clear the section. The bus is reported to have been headed for Gitaru. [Courtesy] Casualties have been rushed to nearby hospitals. [Courtesy] [Courtesy]

More to follow.

