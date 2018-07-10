Transferred tutors exiting TSC to earn more under PSC payroll

| Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 10th 2018 at 00:13 GMT +3

State Department for Vocational and Technical Training, Principal Secretary, Kevit Desai. [David Njaaga/Standard]

More than 4,000 tutors moved from the Teachers Service Commission to the Public Service Commission will earn higher salaries.

The process to move the tutors currently in technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes to the PSC is expected be concluded in the next three months.

The move will see tutors in job group K, who were earning a minimum of Sh31, 020, will start earning Sh34, 260. Those in the same job group who initially earned the maximum Sh41, 590 would take home Sh44, 750.

Those in job group R who earned a minimum of Sh109, 089 will earn Sh115, 290. Those earning the highest pay of Sh144, 089 in the same category will now earn Sh153, 170.

The permanent Ssecretary in the State department of Vocational and Technical Training (TVET), Kevit Desai (pictured), said the tutors would no longer be members of the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) or any other union, and would instead be linked to professional bodies.

“Tutors will instead enrol in professional bodies such as the Institution of Engineering Technologists. They need to be in proximity with the sector,” said Dr Desai.

