City Hall tells traders to surrender toilets

Governor Mike Sonko. [Courtesy]

The Nairobi City County Government has began repossessing public toilets from traders who were charging residents for their use.

Following Governor Mike Sonko’s declaration last week that use of the toilets is free, City Hall yesterday published a notice asking all handlers to surrender the facilities to the county before a viable contractor is identified to take over operations.

“Please note that as per our records, you don't have a Public Toilet Management Agreement…notice is given to you to vacate the public toilet by July 8, 2018 to allow the county government to manage the facility,” read the notice in part.

It was signed by Chief Officer Environment, David Makori and addressed to one of the handlers.

“To this effect henceforth, public toilets will be manged by the Nairobi City County Government,” it added.

Environment Executive Larry Wambua confirmed the order was effective immediately, saying the move was meant to better manage the facilities.

“Most of these handlers do not have valid contracts to enable them manage the facilities and they have been asked to hand them over so that the county can decide on how they will be managed in the future,” stated Wambua.

There are currently 62 public toilets in Nairobi which are managed through the public-private partnership but that is set to change soon.

The facilities rake in approximately Sh1.2 million each month translating to Sh14.8 million a year and the move to scrap the fees will deny City Hall the much-needed revenue.

The Environment department, however, says that not all handlers pay the fees because some don't have valid licenses.

Matopeni Ward MCA Abdi Guyo wants the governor to let the youth take charge of the facilities.