UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson quits
I did not buy properties using public funds, says Governor Waititu

By Kamau Maichuhie | Published Tue, July 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 9th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. [Courtesy]

Governor Ferdinand Waititu has denied claims that he recently bought prime property in Nairobi worth Sh1.8 billion using public funds.

Social media reports had claimed the Director of Public Prosecutions is investigating the governor for buying three property within 10 months in office.

The reports also alleged the governor was being probed for irregularly awarding his family members contracts worth Sh573 million.

Responding for the first time, Mr Waititu termed the reports malicious, saying he bought the property being alluded to long before he became governor.

He said no government agency involved in the fight against corruption in the country has summoned him for the claims trending on social media.

“Even as a governor, I have every right to take loans from banks as long as I qualify and buy whatever I want to buy,” said the governor while in Kiambu County.

The governor also denied claims that he had awarded his family members tenders.

“I want people to know that even before venturing in politics 20 years ago when I was elected councillor, I was already driving a Mercedes and a Range Rover, besides owning a palatial home in Nairobi and running 25 lorries,” he said.

Waititu said he was ready for a lifestyle audit as directed recently by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“People should not use ongoing fight against graft to settle political scores,” he added.

He attributed the information circulating on social media to his political detractors who he said  were keen to challenge him for the governorship come 2022.

