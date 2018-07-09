New tricks by loggers cut down number of cedar trees

| Published Mon, July 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 8th 2018 at 20:08 GMT +3

Unscrupulous loggers have descended on the 90-year-old Cedar forest as they conduct wanton illegal logging activities that have seen several indigenous trees disappear in the night.

Logging of the endangered red cedar is going on in parts of Mt Kenya Forest despite a ban in public and community forests.

Loggers in Nyeri, who are indiscriminately cutting down the trees in Kabaru Forest, have devised new tactics to hide the destruction.

The Standard accompanied a team from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) into the forest last week, where we witnessed the scope of deforestation and the lengths loggers are going to to mask their illicit activities.

Interestingly, some of the forests being illegally exploited have not been penetrated for years; some from as far back as 1928.

Loggers, possibly in connivance with corrupt forestry officials, have cut trees deep inside the forest and concealed their deeds by smearing the tree trunks with mud. They do this to hide their view during aerial surveillance.

A report released in February indicated that 173 red cedar trees had been destroyed in Kabaru and Gathiuru II. That number has increased despite the active moratorium against logging.

Illegal activity

At least 433 hectares of red cedar trees at Kabaru have been destroyed and logs left on the ground to rot. The illegal activity is taking place right under the noses of KFS officers stationed at the forest to man the cedar plantations.

The forest station’s manager said there was no record that a licence had been issued to sanction removal of the trees. A register where KFS officers are supposed to record occurrences such as total number of felled trees was missing.

From some of the fresh stumps that we came across, we concluded that the trees could have been felled as recently as the morning of our visit.

A task force headed by Green Belt Movement’s chairperson Marion Kamau, which was set up to look into the forest destruction, proposed a total ban on trade in cedar products and logging of cedar trees on public, private and community land.

Red cedar is classified as indigenous and is among the trees that are illegal to cut down. Those found guilty are liable to fines in excess of Sh200,000, two years in prison or both.

But loggers appear undeterred in their pursuit of the trees, which are prized for their decay-resistant timber and much-sought after in construction.

Tyre marks

Another tactic being used to evade detection is cutting the trees in a random pattern and using vegetation for concealment. The only other visible sign of human activity are fresh tyre marks deep in the forest.

Questions, therefore, abound on how the logs are finding their way out of the heavily guarded plantation.

“I think these illegal loggers are protected by people within the forestry department because it is virtually impossible for logs to leave the forest undetected. There are paved paths that vehicles use and there is no way they cannot be spotted,” said James Muringo, who understands the operations of the forest.

The loggers are now said to be transporting the cedar in fully enclosed lorries to avoid suspicion.

KFS said, on Twitter, that a report had been compiled about illegal harvesting of red cedar at Kabaru and they had dispatched a team to look into the claim.

“A rapid response team has been deployed to the area to address the matter. Anyone found culpable will be arrested and prosecuted. The Service appreciates members of the public who are reporting suspicious forest activities.”

Leadership wrangles

But Nyeri Ecosystem Conservator Daniel Mwanzia, who is two weeks on the job after replacing Muchiri Mathinji, said there was no cause for alarm. He claims the destruction could have been deliberately staged to sabotage Kabaru Community Forest Association (CFA) chairman Ephraim Gachara.

“Some of the trees were cut down but they had not been carried away. It is possible that whoever cut down the trees was just doing it so the blame could go to the CFA,” he said.

There have been wrangles in Kabaru over a bid to kick out Gachara, with his opponents arguing that he had overstayed his tenure.

”According to the Constitution, Gachara is supposed to serve for two three-year terms and retire but he has been in the seat for 10 years and the community is tired with his leadership. Some of them have vowed to use all means possible to oust him and it could be why they are cutting trees maliciously,” Mwanzia claimed.

Incidentally, this is happening as forest users in Kabaru prepare to elect their chairman with Gachara planning to throw his hat into the ring once again.

“They want me out because I have been an impediment to their illegal activities. They want leaders they can manipulate and get away with their unlawful acts,” said Gachara.

The chairman, at the same time, called on KFS to increase the number of wardens from eight to 15, saying that more personnel was needed to man the vast 13,492 hectares comprising Kabaru.