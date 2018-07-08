Child dies and 40 other passengers injured in Siaya road crash

| Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 13:41, Updated July 8th 2018 at 13:48 GMT +3

A 13-year-old girl has died while more than forty people sustained injuries following a road accident along Siaya-Kisumu road.

The Sunday accident that occurred shortly after 8 am in Nyagondo, in Gem sub county involved a Public service bus that was headed to Nairobi.

According to the Siaya County Traffic Commandant Margret Kariuki, the bus swerved off the road, rolled several times and landed in a ditch.

Ms Kariuki confirmed that 44 people were on board during the accident. 44 people were on board the ill-fated bus. [Courtesy]

The body of the deceased was taken to Siaya morgue while the survivors were rushed to the county referral where they are currently receiving treatment.

Out of the 44, 17 were women and four of them were seriously injured, 16 were men and 11 were children.

"Two people were rushed to the theater as they were in very critical condition," said Ms Kariuki.

The driver of the bus is at large and one the conductors is among those who have sustained injuries, " said the traffic commandant.

Siaya County Director of Medical Services, Dr Samwel Omondi, said those admitted in the wards were in stable condition.

"County Government, department of Health in connection with the Kenya Red Cross are at the scene while others are rushing the casualties to the hospital, " noted the Director.