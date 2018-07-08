Child dies, 40 injured in Siaya road crash Next Story
Puzzle of man found dead in Kisumu pub

By Mactilda Mbenywe | Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 11:15, Updated July 8th 2018 at 11:18 GMT +3

Police in Kisumu are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a middle aged man whose body was found on Sunday.

The man's body was found on the floor of a Bar in Manyatta estate where he had been drinking for long hours before his death.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that the man had been drinking overnight and suspect that he may have died due to excessive consumption of over alcoholic spirit whose bottle was found on the table where he sat form more than eight hours.

“We suspect that he died in the morning after over drinking the spirit"said Elvis Oketch a witness.

Oketch said overnight the man was seen seated in isolation ordering lots of the spirit.

Other witness claimed that he appeared to have been stressed as he continued to consume the drink.

It was not clear why the bar employees allowed him to drink until morning and never raised an alarm even when he fell on the floor from where his body was discovered in the morning.

"He appeared to have been still alive at around 7 am. He was groaning as he lay on the floor and people thought he had blacked out, only to find that he was already dead," said another witness.

Kisumu Central OCPD, Mr Mutune Maweu could not be reached for comment but a senior officer coordinating the investigations said 

RELATED TOPICS:
kisumu county
crime
manyatta  estate

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

