Man sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 8-year-old sister

By Sylvia Chepchirchir | Published Sun, July 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 7th 2018 at 20:58 GMT +3

A Nakuru Law Court has sentenced a man who defiled his eight-year-old sister to life imprisonment.

Resident magistrate Vyonne Khatambi handed Mr Moses Mwangi Wanjiku the jail term after the court found him guilty of defiling the minor in Bahati, Nakuru County.

The magistrate said evidence before the court was sufficient.

“The prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubt. The accused is hereby convicted to life imprisonment,” ruled the magistrate.

She added: “Defilement cases have become rampant. The courts should impose heavy punishment to curb the trend.”

