Kisumu man found dead in bar

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 15:35, Updated July 7th 2018 at 15:45 GMT +3

Police in Kisumu are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a middle aged man whose body was found in a bar Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: Reservists shoot 3 women

The man's body was found on the floor of a bar in Manyatta estate where he had been drinking for long hours before his death.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that the man had been drinking overnight and suspect that he may have died due to excessive consumption of over alcoholic spirit whose bottle was found on the table where he sat form more than eight hours.

“We suspect that he died in the morning after over drinking the spirit," said Elvis Oketch a witness.

Oketch said overnight the man was seen seated in isolation ordering lots of the spirit.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Other witness claimed that he appeared to have been stressed as he continued to consume the drink.

It was not clear why the bar employees allowed him to drink until morning and never raised an alarm even when he fell on the floor from where his body was discovered in the morning.

"He appeared to have been still alive at around 7am. He was groaning as he lay on the floor and people thought he had blacked out, only to find that he was already dead," said another witness.

Kisumu Central OCPD, Mr Mutune Maweu could not be reached for comment but a senior officer coordinating the investigations said they were following some leads and would also record statements from workers at the bar.

ALSO READ: University and bank to help collect revenue