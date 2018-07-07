Driver charged with attempt to steal Sh153 million Previous Story
Kisumu man found dead in bar

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 15:35, Updated July 7th 2018 at 15:45 GMT +3

Police in Kisumu are investigating  circumstances  surrounding the death of  a middle aged man whose  body was  found in a bar Saturday morning.

The man's  body was  found  on the floor of a bar  in Manyatta  estate  where he had been drinking for long hours before his death.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that the man had been drinking overnight and suspect that he may have died  due  to excessive consumption of over alcoholic  spirit whose  bottle was  found on the table where  he sat form  more than eight  hours.

“We suspect that he died in the morning after over drinking the spirit," said Elvis Oketch a witness.

Oketch said overnight the man was seen seated in isolation ordering lots of the spirit.

Other witness claimed that he appeared  to have been stressed as he continued  to consume the drink.

It was  not  clear why the bar employees  allowed  him to drink until morning and never raised  an alarm even when he fell on the floor  from where his  body was  discovered  in the morning.

"He  appeared  to have been still alive at around  7am. He was groaning as he  lay on the floor  and people  thought  he had  blacked  out, only to find that he was already dead," said  another witness.

Kisumu Central OCPD, Mr Mutune Maweu could not be reached for  comment but a senior officer  coordinating the investigations  said  they were  following some leads  and would also record  statements  from workers  at the bar.

