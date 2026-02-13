×
We lost our lives: Mavoko demolition victims languish in poverty two years later

By Peterson Githaiga | Feb. 13, 2026

Francisca Mweni whose house was demolished in Mavoko, walks along Mombasa road in Nairobi to present the victims case to President Willian Ruto at State House. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

For two years now, Francisca Mbithe and her family have been fighting for space in a one-room mabati house in Mlolongo after her dream home was flattened.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

