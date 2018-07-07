Three Kakamega men charged with murder over missing chicken

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 11:01, Updated July 7th 2018 at 11:03 GMT +3

Three men have been arraigned for killing a person they suspected to have stolen chicken.

ALSO READ: Deranged man kills three in Kericho

Bernard Keverenge, Briton Jarenga and Bernard Uside are said to have murdered Nicholas Onalo at their Wondaga village in Vihiga.

The June 12 incident is said to have been occasioned after the three assaulted the deceased to death after linking him to the loss of three chicken.

The three are said to have assaulted the deceased on allegations that he was behind the loss of chicken at the estate.

This is after a neighbor, Sheilla Kageha lost three chicken but found one at the house of the deceased.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

A confrontation ensued when she demanded to take her chicken back after which the three came armed with sticks and metallic bars and started assaulting the deceased.

The assailants are said to have said that the deceased was harboring thieves.

Attempts by his wife Hellen Khaziga to rescue the deceased from the attackers were futile as they threatened to beat her also.

Onalo is said to have died at Sabatia Sub-county Hospital where he was receiving medication.

ALSO READ: Two face gang-rape charges

The three however denied the charges when they appeared before the high court judge Jesse Njagi.

They were granted Sh500,000 bond with a surety of similar amount.

The matter will be mentioned on July 17.