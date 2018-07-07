13-year-old Pupil expelled from school over devil worshiping

| Published Sat, July 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 6th 2018 at 19:48 GMT +3

A minor (13) go through her books under a tree at their home on 5th July 2018 after she was suspended from Nyamome Primary School in Suna West, Migori County over alleged demonic character (devil worshiping). (Photo: Caleb Kingwara, Standard)

A woman is crying for justice after her 13-year-old daughter was expelled from school in Migori over devil worshiping claims.

The Standard 7 pupil at Nyamome Primary School was accused of recruiting her colleagues into devil worshiping, allegations refuted by her distraught mother.

“I am crying for help. I don’t think my daughter is a devil worshiper. She may have been bewitched. I am pleading with the school to allow her continue with her education as I seek medical help for her,” she said.

Her daughter, she said, may have been bewitched by the family of another girl who she alleged had given her daughter Sh100.

“She has been telling me that she has been hearing the voice of her friend demanding back her Sh100. Every time this happens, she faints,” she said.

But Siro said the school administration sent her away after confirming that she was under the influence of demonic powers. She had been found behaving strangely while trying to recruit other pupils into the practice, Mr Siro said.

In a letter expelling the pupil, Siro said the decision was made by the school’s board of management.

“The board and the entire staff of Nyamome Primary School wish to inform you of the unique character of your daughter which is demonic,” reads the letter dated July 2 and addressed to the girl’s mother.

“We advise that you take her for prayers.”

Mr Siro said they were forced to act because the girl had influenced three of her schoolmates who were falling down in fits.

But the girl’s mother described as “cruel and inhumane” the decision to expel her daughter from the school.

“What will I do with her? Where will I get another school in the middle of the term?” she asked.