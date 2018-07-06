Smelly and brownish water sparks concern

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3

Residents of Kiundu and Kiamunyeki estates say the water is brownish and has a foul smell. [File, Standard]

Residents of Kiundu and Kiamunyeki estates have expressed concern over the safety of water supplied in the area.

The residents claimed that the water they had received over the past few days was discoloured and had a foul smell.

“The situation worsened about three days ago after brownish water with a foul smell started flowing from our taps,” said James Kamau.

The are fears the water is contaminated and unfit for consumption.

“We have been complaining to the water agency for several weeks, but nothing has been done to assure us of the safety of the water we are receiving,” said Kamau.

Food kiosk owners said the water was driving away clients.

“Our businesses are not operating smoothly, because people now fear eating in our food kiosks,” said Joseph Mwaura.

Public health

On Monday, officers from the department of public health collected water samples for testing in Government laboratories.

Public health officer Samuel King’ori said the department was still waiting for test results.

“We want to know the contents of the water before taking action,” he said.

Two firms engaged in a blame game, with each denying being the supplier of the smelly water.

Nakuru Water Sanitation and Sewerage Company (Nawasco) insisted that the two estates are supplied by the Nakuru Rural Water and Sanitation Company (Naruwasco).

The firm's commercial manager, James Gathairu, said a team of technicians had been dispatched to the area.

“Though we do not supply water to the locality, we have sent a team to check on the situation,” said Gathairu.

Naruwasco Managing Director Reuben Korir maintained that Nawasco supplies water to the two estates. “We do not supply water within Nakuru municipality,” said Korir.

