Two face gang-rape charges

Duo was charged with defiling the Form Three student on June 24

Two men have been charged with defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Christopher Museve and Mark Anziga, together with others not before the court, were yesterday charged with defiling the Form Three student on June 24 at Shitao Estate, Kakamega Central District.

According to the court documents, the minor was waylaid by three men near the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) while on her way home from school.

She was said to have been late because it was raining and encountered her assailants at around 7pm.

The suspected were said to have tied her hands at the back and taken her to the Kalro farm, where they took turns defiling her.

The complainant positively identified the first suspect, whose assistance led to the arrest of the second accused.

The two denied the charges and Resident Magistrate Josephine Maragia released them on a Sh200,000 bond with a surety in the same amount.

The case will be mentioned on July 18.