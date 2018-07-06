County to award its achievers

| Published Fri, July 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 5th 2018 at 21:37 GMT +3

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (center) and his deputy Titus Ntuchiu (left) at a press conference. [File, Standard]

The county has commenced public discussions to establish honours and awards for its heroes.

The Meru County Honours and Awards Bill provides a mechanism of recognising heroes. The awards, similar to the national scheme, will be bestowed by the sitting governor on the recommendation of the nine-member Meru County Honours Committee.

The chairman of the committee will be appointed by the governor. The chief officer in charge of culture and finance and the county assembly chairman in charge of culture will be members.

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu yesterday said only deserving cases would be awarded once the law was passed. "We shall establish stringent rules and regulations and foolproof criteria complete with clear guidelines on identification, vetting and scrutiny of the beneficiaries," said Mr Ntuchiu.

The Bill, which is in its first reading, has been published by Karama ward MCA Moses Kinyua Turibu. He chairs the justice and legal affairs committee. Public participation started yesterday with a sitting at Maua in Igembe South and Laare in Igembe North.

The most exalted order of Koome Njue will be the highest honour in Meru bestowed for distinguished service to the community. A member of the order of Koome Njue will have letters OKN placed after his name and will be entitled to wear the insignia of the order.

Koome Njue is considered to be one of the Meru founders who took a prominent role during the community's migration from its original base at the Coast (Mbwaa) to the highlands.

The order of Mugwe shall be awarded to those who have provided, without gain or reward, outstanding volunteer services beyond their normal activities.

The distinguished elder of Meru (DEM), distinguished son of meru (DSM) and distinguished daughter of Meru (DDM) will be awarded to those who have attained the highest level of achievement in their fields of expertise.

