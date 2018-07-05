Scientists create embryos, hope to save near-extinct rhino Previous Story
Illegal squatters in Mau forest to be evicted this week

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3
Some multi-agency Mau Forest security personnel inspect some of the trees that were felled by illegal settlers near Septonon area in Maasai Mau forest. [Photo: Robert Kiplagat/Standard]

 

Over 600 families living illegally in the 46,000-acre Maasai Mau Forest, who are facing eviction by the end of this week, will also be prosecuted for trespassing on government land.

County Commissioner George Natembeya said they will swiftly implement the announcement by Deputy President William Ruto that those who encroached restricted areas of the forest be moved out.

Natembeya, who said that illegal logging was still rampant, noted that it was difficult to protect the forest with squatters still inside.

The commissioner, however, warned of clandestine meddling by politicians and urged those opposed to the ejection to publicly declare their stand.

