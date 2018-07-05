University staff quit unions over unfair deductions

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 20:49 GMT +3

Some of the documents that show suspension of members in KUSU and UASU irregularly, forcing members to leave.

Staff at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) have submitted letters seeking to withdraw from unions representing them.

The affected unions at MMUST Chapter are the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) that has more than 400 members and the Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) that has another 300 members plus.

A lecturer who sought anonymity said at least 70 of his colleagues in Uasu and more than 24 who belong to Kusu had left the unions.

He said the letters were forwarded through the office of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Finance and Administration) to stop salary deductions towards financing the activities of the unions.

“We are deducted 2 per cent of our basic salary, but the money is not being used for the lawful activities of the two unions, in line with section 50 (2c) of the Labour Relations Act 2007,” said the lecturer.

He said they were not approached to join the two unions prior to deductions. The lecturer said some union officials had been relieved of their duties by the university and could not purport to be representing them.

“I am not aware if any member has left Uasu and if anyone wants to leave, there is a due process that is followed,” said Prof Sammy Kubasu, UASU secretary general.