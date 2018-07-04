Dow Water Technology to provide fluoride-free drinking water to Kasarani residents

| Published Wed, July 4th 2018 at 12:33, Updated July 4th 2018 at 12:52 GMT +3

The program will help more than 6,000 students, parents and community at large get access to clean drinking water. [Photo: Courtesy]

Over 6,000 Kasarani residents Nairobi County have a reason to smile after an agency commissions installation of a system that will help remove fluoride in drinking water sources in the area.

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with the Little Sisters of St. Francis (LSOSF) commissioned the system at the St. Francis Community Hospital and learning institutions.

ALSO READ: Has Zimmerman Estate converted to a dumpsite?

The program will help more than 6,000 students, parents and community at large get access to clean drinking water.

Research shows that approximately 20 million Kenyans suffer from teeth and bone fluorosis as a result of high levels of fluoride in underground water especially in the Rift Valley region.

Gracing the event, held at the St. Francis Hospital along Kasarani Mwiki road, was the U.S Undersecretary of Commerce Gilbert Kaplan and the U.S Ambassador of Kenya Robert Godec among other guests from the U.S.

“Through the collaboration with Dow and Little Sisters, we have managed to address the immediate challenge of the water services and the quality of water within the institution and the wider community. This project allowed us come together to find a way to solve a major challenge that could not be resolved without collaboration,” USAID/ KIWASH chief of party Joe Sanders said.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The hospital could not hide its happiness for being one of the beneficiaries of the project.

“Our long desired dream has come true. Where partnership exists, the fruits are seen and today, we have access to safe and adequate drinking water because of the partnership initiated by Dow and USAID,” Sister Irimina Nungari, Little Sisters of St Francis.

Dow and USAID will offer training to various engineers on site, to ensure the sustainability of the project.

ALSO READ: Sonko introduces more and more taxes for Nairobians