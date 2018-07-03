Raila in talks with India Prime Minister Modi

| Published Tue, July 3rd 2018 at 13:27, Updated July 3rd 2018 at 14:09 GMT +3

Ida Odinga, Raila Odinga and Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 2, 2018. [Courtesy]

Opposition Chief Raila Odinga on Tuesday June 3 held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral issues of interest to both Kenya and the Asian economic giant.

Odinga who is on official visit in India, said they discussed trade relations and hoped the meeting would bolster development in India and Kenya.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi asked to mend fences with Raila

"We spoke on increased Indian investment in Kenya both in industry and particularly in the health sector but also touched on the Maritime Agreement whose aim is to boost transportation, trade and activity in Lake Victoria to see Kenya trade better with its neighbours via the lake," he posted on Twitter.

We spoke on increased Indian investment in Kenya both in Industry and particularly in the health sector but also touched on the Maritime agreement whose aim is to boost transportation, trade and activity in Lake Victoria to see Kenya trade better with its neighbours via the lake — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 3, 2018

Accompanied by his wife Ida, the former Prime Minister will be in India for a week. The duo is expected to return in time for the preparation for Ex-US president Barrack Obama's visit to Kenya during which he is expected to visit Kogello, the birth place of his Kenyan father.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Ida Odinga, Raila Odinga and Indian PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 2, 2018. [Courtesy]

Raila and Ida since visited Bangalore State to celebrate the Kenya-India ties that have seen many students get scholarships to study in Asian countries. The meeting between the leaders in New Delhi on July 2, 2018. [Courtesy]

The programme was championed by Raila's father, Jaramogi Oginga in the immediate post-colonial era.

Raila has been on a whirlwind of international official visits after his rapprochement with President Uhuru Kenyatta that was epitomised in the March 9 handshake on the steps of Jogoo House, Nairobi.

Recently, he represented the Kenyan Government at the burial of the Winnie Mandela in South Africa besides meeting South Sudan's Salva Kiir and his deposed Vice President Riek Machar who have since a ceasefire.

ALSO READ: Law reforms might extend Uhuru term, warns NASA chief